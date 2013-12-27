* The benchmark index gains 0.53 percent while the broader index is up 0.5 percent as software services exporters lead gains after Wall Street hit a record high on strong data from the holiday shopping season and a fall in initial jobless claims. * Recent data continues to point to a sturdier U.S. economy, further brightening the outlook for India's export-dependant IT sector. * Infosys Ltd gains 1.3 percent to 3,565.00 rupees, just below a record high of 3,573.00 hit on Dec. 20. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rises 1.1 percent to 2,122.30 rupees. * Blue chip stocks also extend gains, after foreign institutional investors were net buyers of 7.44 billion rupees ($119.86 million) in Indian shares on Thursday, bringing their monthly total so far to around $2.5 billion. * Housing Development Finance Corp gains 1.5 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd is up 1 percent.