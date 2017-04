* USD/INR edges down to 61.90/91 versus its close of 62.16/17 on Thursday, tracking gains in the domestic share market. * Traders say exporters spotted selling dollars above the 62 mark, preventing further gains. * Dollar demand from oil firms to meet month-end import commitments will however limit a further sharp downside in the pair, thus holding the pair in a 61.80 to 62.20 range in the rest of the session. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)