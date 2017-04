* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield higher 4 basis points at 8.93 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India sells 150 billion rupees of bonds but 2019 bonds partially devolve on underwriters. * "The market is trading to adjust to new levels. At these yield levels, investor demand seems to be there," says a senior dealer. * Traders are also cautious ahead of a report by the RBI due by the end of the month that is expected to unveil a major change in monetary policy to explicitly make managing consumer inflation, rather than wholesale prices, its main objective. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)