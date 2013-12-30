* Indian government bond yields likely higher, tracking U.S. Treasury yields which breached 3 percent to their highest levels in two years and on higher crude oil prices. * The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.96 percent on Friday. * Cash conditions will be watched as any curbing of government spending will add to system deficit and keep overnight rates elevated around the Marginal Standing Facility rate. * The Reserve Bank of India to release financial stability report at 0530 GMT. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)