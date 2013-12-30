* USD/INR seen higher, tracking Asian FX weakness against the dollar. The pair may open around 61.95 versus its close at 61.85/86 on Friday. * The Nifty futures traded in Singapore gain 0.15 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan gains 0.01 percent. * The spot NDF in the Singapore market trading at 61.98/62.00. * Dealers say spot moves to be flows-driven, oil demand is being watched. The pair may hover in a 61.80-62.20 band. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)