* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.13 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is 0.08 percent higher. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 3 billion rupees ($48.45 million) in Indian shares on Friday , exchange data showed. * Japanese shares looked to end a stellar year with a flourish, rising to another six-year peak as the yen skidded to fresh lows for a third straight session, again leaving behind other Asian markets. * U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after investors took a break from this week's rally. * Traders expect markets to stay steady ahead of the new year amid low volumes. ($1 = 61.9250 Indian rupees)