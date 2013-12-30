* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.13
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan
index is 0.08 percent higher.
* Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 3 billion
rupees ($48.45 million) in Indian shares on Friday , exchange
data showed.
* Japanese shares looked to end a stellar year with a flourish,
rising to another six-year peak as the yen skidded to fresh lows
for a third straight session, again leaving behind other Asian
markets.
* U.S. stock indexes closed mostly flat on Friday, with the Dow
snapping a six-day streak of record closing highs after
investors took a break from this week's rally.
* Traders expect markets to stay steady ahead of the new year
amid low volumes.
($1 = 61.9250 Indian rupees)
