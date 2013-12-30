* USD/INR weaker in early trades tracking strength in dollar vs other currencies in Asia; at 61.95/96 versus its close at 61.85/86 on Friday. * Local stocks gain 0.3 pct. * The spot NDF in the Singapore market trading at 61.98/62.00. * Dealers say spot moves to be flows-driven, oil demand is being watched. The pair may hover in a 61.80-62.20 band. * "If government demand comes in, it may be 62.30 or so," says dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)