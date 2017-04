MUMBAI, Dec 30 * India's Sesa Sterlite Ltd gains as much as 3.6 percent after the miner said a committee appointed by the country's top court had allowed it to resume mining activities in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. * For the exchange statement, see (link.reuters.com/haz65v) * India's Supreme Court had banned mining in Karnataka two years ago, but has since allowed resumption at certain mines based on the committee's recommendations. * Sesa shares up 1.5 percent at 0425 GMT. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)