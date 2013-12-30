(Corrects headline to say bargain buying, not profit-taking) * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 3 basis points at 8.93 percent on bargain buying after yields rose 16 bps in the last five trading sessions. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to hold in a 8.90 to 9.00 percent range during the session. * Traders will monitor the central bank's monetary policy framework review for clues on the future course of monetary policy direction. * The U.S. bond yields, which rose on Friday, will also limit a sharper fall in yields. U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields rose above 3 percent to their highest level in more than two years on Friday, nearly assuring 2013 becomes one of the bond market's worst years in decades. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)