* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.17 percent, while the NSE index is down 0.26 percent. * IT shares fall as investors book profit in the penultimate trading session of the year: Infosys Ltd is down 1.3 percent, while Wipro Ltd falls 0.86 percent. * Software exporters have rallied this year, helped by a weak rupee and a recovery in the U.S. market. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 3 billion rupees ($48.45 million) in Indian shares on Friday, exchange data showed. FIIs have bought $20 billion in Indian equities this year, according to regulatory data. * Indian shares are set to post their second consecutive annual gain this year, aided by steady foreign investor interest in Asia's third-largest economy. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)