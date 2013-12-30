* India's wagon and railroad infrastructure builders gain after
Business Standard newspaper reported the government could allow
foreign direct investment in the country's railway sector,
citing an unnamed senior government official.
* The newspaper reports the FDI limits could vary by specific
area, adding the proposal has been prepared by the commerce
ministry and sent for approval to the Cabinet, which could
consider it either on Jan. 2 or Jan. 9. (link.reuters.com/sez65v)
* India has been contemplating opening up investments in railway
infrastructure to foreign players in a bid to attract foreign
funds to finance its ailing infrastructure.
* Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd is up 11.56
percent, Titagarh Wagons Ltd gains 8.54 percent,
Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd 8.79 and Hind
Rectifiers Ltd 12.61 percent higher.
(Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters.
com@reuters.net)