* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 4 basis points at 8.92 percent on bargain-buying after yields rose 16 bps in the last five trading sessions. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the challenge of containing inflation is limiting the central bank's ability to boost economic growth, while urging the government to continue with fiscal consolidation to support the economy. * Traders expect the 10-year paper to hold in a range of 8.90 percent to 9.00 percent during the session. * Traders are keenly awaiting the central bank's monetary policy framework review for clues on the future course of monetary policy direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)