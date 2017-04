* USD/INR extends gains after being in a tight range in early trade. The pair is at 62.10/11 versus its close of 61.85/86 on Friday. * A large state-run bank has been on the USD buy side, likely on behalf of oil refiners. * Local stocks turn negative, down 0.2 percent. * Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan reiterates inflationary concerns in the Financial Stability report released by the RBI. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)