* India's cement makers decline on worries about falling cement prices due to a slowdown in construction activity. * ICICI Securities estimates average prices for cement settled at 289 rupees per bag this month from 304 rupees last month, according to a report from its retail unit ICICI direct.com. * ACC Ltd falls 2.52 percent, Ambuja Cements Ltd is 2.06 percent lower and UltraTech Cement Ltd is down 1.87 percent.