* Indian government bonds likely higher, tracking a fall in crude prices and a likely positive INR open. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 10 basis points at 8.86 percent on Monday. * However, gains may be capped on profit-taking after a sharp rally in the previous session. * Benchmark yield is on course to rise over 80 bps in 2013, the worst performance for bonds since 2009. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the challenge of containing inflation is limiting the central bank's ability to boost economic growth, while urging the government to continue with fiscal consolidation to support the economy. * RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of bonds on Jan. 3.