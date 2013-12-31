* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.32 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.25 percent. * Foreign institutional investors were buyers of 1.16 billion rupees ($18.72 million) in Indian shares on Monday, exchange data showed. * Global stocks are closing out 2013 sitting on sizable gains courtesy of super-easy monetary policies and an improving economic outlook, though some emerging markets have less to crow about as funds return to rich-world assets. * Analysts expect markets to remain range-bound in the final trading session of the year, with some activity due to mutual funds' quarter-end NAV adjustments. * Apollo Tyres Ltd shares on watch after Cooper Tire & Rubber Co said it was terminating a proposed $2.5 billion sale to Apollo. ($1 = 61.9550 Indian rupees) (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)