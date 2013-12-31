* Shares in Gati Ltd rose as much as 12.5 percent to their highest since February 2012 after a fund run by independent investor Radhakishan Damani bought 4 million shares, or 4.6 percent of the total equity in the logistics provider, according to NSE and BSE exchange data. * Derive Investments, an investment company run by Damani who is known in India for his stock picks, bought shares through a series of bulk deals on Monday, according to the data. * At 0517 GMT, shares in Gati were up 7.73 percent at 47.40 rupees. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7183/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)