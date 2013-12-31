* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points at 8.83 percent as investors find current
valuations attractive to invest ahead of the year-end.
* Traders say though the fall in oil prices at year-end is
largely amid lower volumes, the drop is still helping sentiment
for bonds.
* The 10-year paper is seen dropping to 8.80 percent in
Tuesday's session whereas a maximum fall of up to 8.75 percent
is possible during the week, dealers say.
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the
challenge of containing inflation is limiting the central bank's
ability to boost economic growth, while urging the government to
continue with fiscal consolidation to support the economy.
