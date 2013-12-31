* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points at 8.83 percent as investors find current valuations attractive to invest ahead of the year-end. * Traders say though the fall in oil prices at year-end is largely amid lower volumes, the drop is still helping sentiment for bonds. * The 10-year paper is seen dropping to 8.80 percent in Tuesday's session whereas a maximum fall of up to 8.75 percent is possible during the week, dealers say. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the challenge of containing inflation is limiting the central bank's ability to boost economic growth, while urging the government to continue with fiscal consolidation to support the economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)