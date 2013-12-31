* India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.25 percent, while the NSE index rises 0.26 percent as blue chips gain. * Blue chips gain on buying by foreign investors, who have helped push up index this year. FIIs bought 1.16 billion rupees ($18.72 million) in Indian shares on Monday, exchange data showed. * In rupee terms, the BSE index is up 9.1 percent so far this year, compared with a 25.7 percent gain last year, a middle-of-the-pack performance in local currency terms for Asia-Pacific exchanges, according to exchanges tracked by Thomson Reuters. * However, in dollar terms, BSE is down 3.1 percent, the region's seventh worst performer as per Thomson Reuters data. * Apollo Tyres Ltd is up 4 percent after a deal to acquire U.S.-based Cooper Tire & Rubber Co fell through late last night. * Trent Ltd shares rise 3.9 percent a day after India's foreign investment regulator approved a $110 million investment plan by Britain's Tesco. (himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)