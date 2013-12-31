* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading down 4 basis points at 8.82 percent on value-buying at quarter-end but a further sharp fall in yields unlikely, dealers say. * Despite the fall in yields seen on Monday and Tuesday, the benchmark bond yield is on course to rise more than 75 bps on the year, its biggest annual rise since 2009. * Fall in global crude oil prices also helping sentiment for bonds. * The 10-year paper is seen dropping to 8.80 percent in Tuesday's session whereas a maximum fall of up to 8.75 percent is possible during the week, dealers say. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan said the challenge of containing inflation is limiting the central bank's ability to boost economic growth, while urging the government to continue with fiscal consolidation to support the economy. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)