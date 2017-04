* USD/INR headed for its third successive annual gain in 2013; pair up 12.4 pct this year. * Pair keeping a tight range in session amid holiday season trading; at 61.83/84 versus Monday's close of 61.91/92. * Local stocks up 0.13 percent. * INR also helped by the foreign investment regulator's nod to Vodafone and Tesco's investment proposals, worth around $1.7 billion in total. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)