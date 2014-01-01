* USD/INR likely to trade in range as major global markets remain shut. Pair may open around 61.85 versus Tuesday's close at 61.80/81. * Foreign funds flows into equities crossed $20 bln in 2013. Provisional exchange figures show $50.12 mln of FII buying in stocks on Tuesday. * INR closed 2013 as Asia's third worst performer, down 11 percent. * Dealer tips 61.70-62.10 band for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)