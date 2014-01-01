* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.14 percent. * U.S. stocks closed out their best year in more than 15 on Tuesday, with major indexes advancing throughout 2013 on the back of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus and expectations for accelerating growth going forward. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 3.09 billion rupees on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * FIIs bought a net $20.1 billion worth of shares in 2013, according to provisional regulatory data, marking a second consecutive year of purchases after $24.5 billion in 2012. * India's infrastructure sector output rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in November, bouncing back from a contraction in the previous month, mainly driven by higher electricity, coal and cement production, government data showed. * On watch, December sales numbers of Indian auto companies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)