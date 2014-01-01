* Indian government bonds may begin 2014 trading on a positive note as new year allocations by foreign banks will kick in, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.82 percent on Tuesday. * Cash conditions and government spending will be closely monitored by the market with overnight rates already elevated near MSF rates. * India's fiscal deficit INFISC=ECI touched 5.1 trillion rupees ($82.32 billion) during April-November, or 93.9 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Tuesday. * Bonds posted their worst year since 2009 in 2013, with yields ending up 81 bps. * India's infrastructure sector output ININFR=ECI rose 1.7 percent year-on-year in November, bouncing back from a contraction in the previous month, mainly driven by higher electricity, coal and cement production, government data released post trading hours showed. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)