* USD/INR opens new year trade in a largely rangebound fashion in the absence of major cues as most global markets remain shut. The pair is at 61.84/85 versus Tuesday's close at 61.80/81. * Foreign fund flows into equities crossed $20 bln in 2013. Provisional exchange figures show $50.12 mln of FII buying in stocks on Tuesday. * INR closed 2013 as Asia's third worst performer, down 11 percent. * Dealer tips 61.70-62.10 band for session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)