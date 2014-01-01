* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 3 basis points to 8.85 percent on profit-taking after the recent rally in bonds. * Yields on the 10-year paper had dropped 14 basis points in the last two trading sessions. * Cash conditions and government spending will be closely monitored by the market with overnight rates already elevated near MSF rates. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 8.80 to 8.90 percent range during the session. * Bonds posted their worst year since 2009 in 2013, with yields ending up 81 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)