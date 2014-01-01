* India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.13 percent, while the NSE index rises 0.12 percent * Auto stocks gain ahead of December sales data. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 0.7 percent, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gains 0.6 percent while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rises 0.5 percent. * Also helping shares, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 3.09 billion rupees on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * FIIs bought a net $20.1 billion worth of shares in 2013, according to provisional regulatory data, marking a second consecutive year of purchases after $24.5 billion in 2012. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)