* Shares in India's Lupin Ltd gain 1.6 percent after U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave a tentative approval for generic version of cholesterol drug niacin, a form of vitamin B, on Monday. * Analysts tracking the sector say niacin's U.S. sales are $1.2 billion, out of which Lupin can make $30 million in sales annually.