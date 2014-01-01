* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.69 percent, little changed from its cut-off of 8.6875 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of 12 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.85 percent, while the lowest was 8.52 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 182-day t-bills at 8.76 percent, lower than the 8.8361 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.85 percent, while the lowest was 8.70 percent. * The RBI will auction 40 billion rupees of the 91-day bills and 30 billion rupees of 182-day bills on Wednesday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.c om/archana.narayanan@thomsonreters.com)