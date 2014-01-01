* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.02 percent, while the NSE index gains 0.02 percent. * IT stocks fall on profit-taking after NSE IT index rose to its all-time high on Monday. * Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 0.7 percent while Infosys Ltd is down 0.5 percent. * Lupin Ltd gains 1.2 percent after U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave a tentative approval for generic version of cholesterol drug niacin, a form of vitamin B, on Monday. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)