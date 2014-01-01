* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading up 2 basis points at 8.84 percent on profit-taking after the recent rally in bond prices. * Yields on the 10-year paper had dropped 14 basis points in the last two trading sessions. * Volumes remain low in thin trade with most global markets closed for New Year. * Traders expect the 10-year bond to move in a 8.80 to 8.90 percent range during the session. * Bonds posted their worst year since 2009 in 2013, with yields ending up 81 bps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)