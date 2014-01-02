* USD/INR likely to open around 61.85 versus Wednesday's close of 61.90/91. * Pair likely to move in a range of 61.70-62.20 with upticks to be sold, says a dealer with a forex broking firm. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 0.05 percent higher, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 0.4 percent. * Foreign funds were buyers of $1.64 mln in stocks on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Asian markets got the new year off to a sluggish start as Chinese economic data disappointed ahead of a raft of reports on global manufacturing due out through the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)