* Indian government bonds may gain as foreign banks may buy for new year allocations, say dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.84 percent on Wednesday, on profit-taking after the recent rally in bond prices. * Foreign banks were buyers of 4.86 billion rupees ($78.57 million) of government bonds on Wednesday, data shows. * Incoming data, particularly of retail and wholesale inflation, due by the middle of the month, will be key to RBI's rate decision on Jan. 28. ($1 = 61.8550 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)