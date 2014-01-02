* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange gain 0.06 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.4 percent. * Asian markets got the new year off to a sluggish start as Chinese economic data disappointed ahead of a raft of reports on global manufacturing due out through the session. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought shares worth 101 million rupees ($1.63 million) on Wednesday, exchange data shows, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth 2.22 billion rupees. * China's factory activity expanded at the slowest pace in three months in December, weighed down by shrinking export orders, a private survey showed on Thursday, consistent with views the economy's growth rate has moderated into the end of the year. * Also on watch, manufacturing PMI for December at 0500 GMT. * Analysts say with U.S. Federal Reserve's taper fears behind for now, momentum in FII flows will be determined by third-quarter earnings and December inflation data scheduled for later this month. ($1 = 61.8550 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)