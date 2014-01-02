* USD/INR is marginally lower in rangebound trade, at 61.82/83 versus Wednesday's close of 61.90/91. * Pair trying to break free from recent rangebound trade, some initial buying was there, but offered well. * Pair still trading below 100-day moving average. * Pair likely to move in a range of 61.70-62.20 with upticks to be sold, says a dealer with a forex broking firm. * Shares showing gains, up 0.6 percent. * Foreign funds were buyers of $1.63 mln in stocks on Wednesday, provisional exchange data showed. * Asian markets got the new year off to a sluggish start as Chinese economic data disappointed ahead of a raft of reports on global manufacturing due out through the session. ($1 = 61.8550 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)