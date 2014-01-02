* Shares in Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd gain 2.4 percent, heading for a fourth consecutive day of gains, after Bombay Bullion Association said on Wednesday it was considering buying a 5 percent stake in the company. * India's leading bullion trade body said it was considering buying the MCX stake through a consortium led by a smaller bourse it promotes, Universal Commodity Exchange. * "Through a consortium led by Universal Commodity Exchange, we are trying to buy a 5 percent stake in MCX. The value of the stake would be around 1.25 billion rupees ($20.21 million)," said Mohit Kamboj, president of the Bombay Bullion Association told reporters on Wednesday. * Traders also see synergies between MCX and Bombay bullion Association considering most of MCX volumes were coming in from bullion trades in 2013. * MCX shares gained 8.8 percent over the previous three sessions. * The UCX's offer comes after India's commodity markets last month ordered major shareholder Financial Technologies (India) Ltd to cut its stake to 2 percent or less after calling the company not "fit and proper" to run an exchange. ($1 = 61.8550 rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com)