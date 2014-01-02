* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading steady at 8.84 percent with sentiment being cautious in the absence of any fresh triggers and ahead of the December inflation data due around mid-January. * The inflation data will be key for providing cues on the central bank's monetary policy review on Jan. 28. * Traders also await a report on the review of the central bank's monetary policy framework which could recommend shifting the policy focus to retail inflation from the wholesale price-based inflation. * The 10-year paper is seen moving in a 8.80 to 8.88 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)