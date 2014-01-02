* India's benchmark BSE index is up 0.75 percent, while the NSE index rises 0.73 percent. * Interest rate-sensitive stocks gain on expectation that weak growth and an easing of inflation will spur the central bank to keep policy on hold later this month. * The Reserve Bank of India surprised investors last month by keeping interest rates on hold while noting inflation data would determine its future decisions. * ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.7 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd is up 2.2 percent. * Housing Development Finance Corporation gains 1.6 percent, while IDFC Ltd is up 1.3 percent. * Among real estate stocks, DLF Ltd is up 1.8 percent, while Unitech Ltd gains 1.9 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)