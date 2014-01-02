* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 4 basis points to 8.80 percent on expectations of a lower inflation print while an improvement in the rupee liquidity conditions also aids sentiment. * Traders are expecting the retail and wholesale price inflation numbers to come below 10 percent and 7 percent, respectively as prices of vegetables had slumped in December, the month for which data is due to be reported in mid-January. * Banks borrowed only 2.9 billion rupees from the central bank's emergency borrowing window on Wednesday, sharply below the 308.14 billion rupees borrowed on Tuesday, suggesting there has been significant improvement in liquidity. * Traders, however, say selling would again trickle in, once the market starts pricing the lack of open market bond purchases in the event of liquidity remaining easy going ahead. * The 10-year paper is seen holding in an 8.78 to 8.86 percent range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)