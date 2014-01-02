* USD/INR off its lows as a large petrochemical company bought dollars, dealers say. * The pair is 61.93/94 versus Wednesday's close of 61.90/91 after dropping to 61.7450. * The pair is still trading below the 100-day moving average. * Shares keeping gains, up 0.7 percent. * The dollar hovered near a five-year high versus the yen on Thursday, with the focus on whether forthcoming U.S. data will support the case for the Federal Reserve to gradually scale back its bond-buying stimulus over the course of 2014. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)