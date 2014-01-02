* Shares in India's midcap state-owned banks, including Corporation Bank Ltd, gain as dealers cite attractive valuations compared with larger private sector rivals. * Corporation Bank is trading at 0.4 times its 12-month forward book value, while ICICI Bank Ltd is trading at 1.6 times, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows. Corporation Bank shares are up 2.8 percent. * "With markets near record highs, traders are hunting for beaten down stocks, and private banks are quoting at almost twice the valuation of state-owned banks," an institutional dealer said. * Among other gainers, Indian Bank Ltd is up 3.6 percent, while Allahabad Bank Ltd gains 2.4 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)