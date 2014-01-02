* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.8 percent after earlier rising as much as 0.9 percent to mark its lowest intraday level since Dec. 12 as profit-taking hit blue chip shares. * That would make a second consecutive daily loss for the BSE in as many sessions of 2014, after gaining 9 percent last year. * The NSE index also falls 0.9 percent. * IDFC Ltd falls 3.6 percent after earlier rising as much as 1.5 percent, while ICICI Bank lost 1.9 percent. * Among other blue chip shares, Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls 2.5 percent, while ITC Ltd is down 2.1 percent. * Some traders are also blaming repositioning in foreign portfolios at the start of new calendar year. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)