* USD/INR at 2-week high on consistent dollar demand from state-run banks, likely for oil payments; slump in stocks. * The pair is at 62.24/25, its highest since Dec 20, versus Wednesday's close of 61.90/91, after dropping to 61.7450 in early session. * Shares reverse early gains, end down 1.2 percent, tracking fall in European equities. * "There was some short liquidation after spot hit 62.10 as equity markets tanked," says a senior dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)