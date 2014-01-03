* USD/INR is likely to open stronger, around 62.40 levels versus Thursday's close of 62.26/27 on the back of global dollar strength. * Nifty futures in Singapore trading 1.01 percent lower, while MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index down 1.33 percent on broad risk aversion. * USD/INR spot NDF at 62.40/42, 1-month at 62.79/89. * Foreign funds were buyers of $108.35 mln in stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed, a day when shares fell the most in six weeks. * The dollar held steady near a two-week high versus a basket of currencies on Friday after positive U.S. economic data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve will continue to step away from its bond buying stimulus. * INR will also track political developments as Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to address presser at 1100 India Time. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)