* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 1.1 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 1.3 percent. * Asian share markets were under water on Friday after a sudden reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of global risk aversion. * U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in 2014 as investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's best yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's strongest performers down on the day. * Overseas investors bought shares worth 6.74 billion rupees ($108.35 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows, a day when shares fell the most in nearly 1-1/2 months. * On watch, India's services PMI data and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's press conference later in the day. ($1 = 62.2050 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)