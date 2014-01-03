* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 1.1
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index
is down 1.3 percent.
* Asian share markets were under water on Friday after a sudden
reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked
a bout of global risk aversion.
* U.S. stocks fell on their first day of trading in 2014 as
investors booked profits in the wake of the S&P 500's best
yearly advance since 1997, with many of last year's strongest
performers down on the day.
* Overseas investors bought shares worth 6.74 billion rupees
($108.35 million) on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows,
a day when shares fell the most in nearly 1-1/2 months.
* On watch, India's services PMI data and Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's press conference later in the day.
($1 = 62.2050 Indian rupees)
