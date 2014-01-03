* Indian government bonds may fall tracking likely losses in INR on broad risk aversion, ahead of auction. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.84 percent on Thursday. * Dealers may ease positions ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt sale. * Cash remains comfortable as government spending kicks in with the overnight rate ending 100 bps below repo rate at 6.75/6.80 percent. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with benchmark yields dipping below 3 percent from their 2-1/2-year highs, as investors socked some money back into bonds from stocks that had enjoyed their strongest annual gain in more than 15 years. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)