* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at its previous close of 8.84 percent as investors stay on the sidelines ahead of the 150 billion rupee debt sale later in the day. * The 10-year paper is seen in an 8.82 to 8.88 percent range until the auction results. * Losses in the rupee are likely to hurt sentiment for bonds during the session but a fall in U.S. treasury yields could support bond prices. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday with benchmark yields dipping below 3 percent from their 2-1/2-year highs, as investors socked some money back into bonds from stocks that had enjoyed their strongest annual gain in more than 15 years. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)