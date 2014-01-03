* Credit Suisse says "overweight" on India, noting return on
equity in the country could be at an "inflection point" after
three consecutive months of upgrades in consensus
earnings-per-share (EPS) forecasts.
* Cyclicals could continue to outperform defensive stocks, adds
the investment bank.
* "We believe valuations, EPS revision trends, and rises in US
bond yields and the ISM (Institute for Supply Management)
suggest cyclicals could have further to outperform," Credit
Suisse says in the report dated Thursday.
* Its top picks in Asia ex-Japan portfolio include HCL
Technologies Ltd, Wipro Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd
, Reliance Industries Ltd, Sesa Sterlite Ltd
and Cairn India Ltd.
