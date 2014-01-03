* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent,
while the NSE index falls 0.42 percent, heading for a
third consecutive declining session.
* Losses tracking lower Asian shares after a sudden reversal in
some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of
global risk aversion.
* Among shares of blue chips, Tata Motors Ltd falls
2.4 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 1.8
percent.
* Also, traders point out anxiety ahead of Infosys Ltd's
quarterly earnings on Jan. 10 and inflation data
mid-month.
* However, overseas investors are buyers for a second
consecutive day. They bought a net 6.74 billion rupees ($108.4
million) in stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows,
though Indian shares fell the most in nearly 1-1/2 months.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)