* India's benchmark BSE index is down 0.4 percent, while the NSE index falls 0.42 percent, heading for a third consecutive declining session. * Losses tracking lower Asian shares after a sudden reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked a bout of global risk aversion. * Among shares of blue chips, Tata Motors Ltd falls 2.4 percent, while Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 1.8 percent. * Also, traders point out anxiety ahead of Infosys Ltd's quarterly earnings on Jan. 10 and inflation data mid-month. * However, overseas investors are buyers for a second consecutive day. They bought a net 6.74 billion rupees ($108.4 million) in stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows, though Indian shares fell the most in nearly 1-1/2 months. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)