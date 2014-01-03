* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.86 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee which hit a one-month low on the back of a globally strong dollar. * Traders also cautious ahead of the 150 billion rupees ($2.41 billion) debt sale results due later in the day. Some devolvement in long-end bonds possible, say a few dealers. * The 10-year paper is seen in an 8.82 to 8.88 percent range until the auction results. * Fall in U.S. treasury yields, however, supporting bond prices and preventing a further rise in yields. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark yields dipping below 3 percent from their 2-1/2-year highs, as investors socked some money back into bonds from stocks that had enjoyed their strongest annual gain in more than 15 years. ($1 = 62.2050 Indian rupees) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)